Miami County man gets 4-6 years in prison for sex with 14-year-old girl

TROY — A West Milton man convicted of felony charges involving sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and making a video of those actions was sentenced Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court to 4-6 years in prison.

Cody A.M. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in July to felony child endangering, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor as part of an agreement under which the minimum prison term of four years was recommended by prosecutors and the defense.

Troy police said they were called to check on the welfare of a missing teen in April and found her and Smith at a Troy motel. The video was found on Smith’s cellphone, police said.

Smith told Judge Stacy Wall he was sorry for his actions.

“I wish I could take it back,” he said.

Smith’s conduct “speaks for itself,” Matthew Joseph, an assistant Miami County prosecutor said. “Obviously, the defendant cannot be trusted around minors.”

Smith was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address in person in the county where he lives, works or attends school every 180 days for 25 years following prison release. He will receive credit for 141 days already served in jail.

Smith also was indicted in Montgomery County in a March child sex sting in Butler Twp. He pleaded guilty earlier this week to importuning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and will be sentenced Sept. 23.