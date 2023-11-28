Miami County man gets life without parole for rape of 3-year-old in her home

TROY — A Miami County judge who sentenced a Piqua man to life in prison without parole Monday for the rape of a 3-year-old child in her bed at a Piqua home, called his actions “monstrous, repugnant and depraved.”

Jesse D. Hartman, 34, was sentenced to life without parole by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

“The court will not allow you to victimize another person, no matter how big or small, ever,” Pratt told Hartman.

She has presided over hundreds of cases during the past eight years, Pratt said, adding this case was the “most heinous.”

Early on June 16, a woman reported to police that she found a stranger in an upstairs bedroom of her home sexually assaulting her child. The woman said she grabbed and hit the man and chased him from the house and down the street. Piqua police arrested Hartman after investigating the woman’s report.

“I want him to spend the rest of his life in prison with no eligibility for parole … I beg you, do not give him the opportunity to harm another family,” the mother said.

Hartman pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of aggravated burglary. He said he wanted to apologize, adding he was using drugs and alcohol and “was not in the right mind.”

County Prosecutor Tony Kendell said Hartman, already a registered sex offender, had been in the neighborhood watching children.

“He doesn’t deserve to see the light of day,” Kendell said.

