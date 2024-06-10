Miami County man sentenced to 30-plus years on child sex convictions

Davis originally faced 10 counts of sexual battery, six counts of endangering children, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to six counts of sexual battery and four counts each of endangering children; pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The remaining 11 counts were dismissed. The 30-year minimum term was recommended by attorneys in the case. Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered the sentence for Davis in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Davis was designated a Tier III sex offender. This will require him to register his address with the sheriff in the county in which he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life, following prison release.