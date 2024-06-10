BreakingNews
Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

Miami County man sentenced to 30-plus years on child sex convictions

Rodney Davis Jr., 37, of Piqua was convicted of 18 felonies for conduct that was allegedly “going on for years,” according to prosecutors

TROY — A Piqua man convicted of 18 felony counts including sexual battery and endangering children was sentenced June 6 to a minimum 30 years and a maximum of 34 years in prison.

Rodney Davis Jr., 37, was accused of conduct that was allegedly “going on for years,” said Matthew Joseph, an assistant Miami County prosecuting attorney. The two alleged victims, both teens, were known to Davis, he said.

Davis originally faced 10 counts of sexual battery, six counts of endangering children, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to six counts of sexual battery and four counts each of endangering children; pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The remaining 11 counts were dismissed. The 30-year minimum term was recommended by attorneys in the case. Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered the sentence for Davis in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Davis was designated a Tier III sex offender. This will require him to register his address with the sheriff in the county in which he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life, following prison release.

