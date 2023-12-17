Miami County OKs $146M budget with 4% salary bump, $2M for work on courthouse

While this budget document shows dramatically higher expenses than revenues, county officials have traditionally been very conservative in their revenue estimates. Revenues usually end up higher than estimated, and some forecasted spending either does not occur or is less than projected, with the gap between the two being made up throughout the course of the year.

The budget approval follows several months of commissioners reviewing requests with each department/elected official and making adjustments as needed.

Included in the review was a five-year capital improvement plan designed to help better prepare for capital projects. The plan looks out five years with the most emphasis placed on 2024.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The general fund for day-to-day operations increased 5.5 percent in the budget, including the 4 percent in salary accounts for all nonunion employees. The 4 percent increase will cost the county approximately $449,500, according to the commission staff.

The 4 percent was based on precedent of the typical range approved and, most importantly, an analysis of this year’s budget, said Michael Clarey, county chief administrative officer.

The five-year capital improvement plan for projects was allocated $3 million, boosting the total general fund appropriations for 2024 by 11.35 percent over this year.

Commissioner Greg Simmons pointed out that that the county the past couple of years has been using American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA money, for projects versus dollars from the general fund. The county received more than $20 million in federal ARPA funds.

The capital improvement plan lists $2,285,000 for phase one of Courthouse interior renovations. Bids on that project will be sought after the first of the year.

There are a few other large projects mentioned in the capital improvement plan. A salt building reconstruction for the highway department ($1.5 million) is included, but the exact year for the work is not pinpointed yet. There’s also a building expansion/remodel for the Job and Family Services building north of Troy for $6 million, but again, the year for that project is not specified.

County Auditor Matt Gearhardt said he was satisfied with the budget.

“As always, we will keep a close eye on things moving forward, considering the current economic climate we are operating under and federal policies,” said Gearhardt. “Any changes that need to be made or addressed, we will look at closely.”

