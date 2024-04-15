Miami County shelves plan for multimillion-dollar new fairgrounds building

The $3.8 million in renovations at the more than 100-year-old grandstand were completed just before the August opening of the 2023 county fair. Money for that work came from the county general fund and a portion of the county American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

In preparing for that project, the commission also said in 2021 they would build a multi-agency building nearby whose users would include farm-related agencies along with the agricultural society/fair board. The project with an estimated cost of more than $6 million was put on hold by commissioners in 2022, citing fears of an economic downtown. The plan was to pause the project and pick it back up this year.

That will not be happening, commissioners said in late March.

“Right now that is off the charts, no immediate plans,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

Other priorities have taken the building’s place, such as the need to address old infrastructure including water and sewer, and the need for a strategic plan, commissioners said.

“Over the years it has been putting out the fires. Therein lies the problem. Instead, there needs to be a strategic plan priority-wise,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall. “You probably could go out there and drop $15 million to $20 million. There is a need to look at infrastructure needs, things that need accomplished and put together a strategic plan. We need to sit down and see what it looks like.”

The commission met with fair board President Michelle Green and other volunteer board members in late March at the commissioners’ request. They provided an update on fairground activities, including a food truck rally coming in May, work to hire an administrative assistant and a current effort to apply for a state grant for fairgrounds at up to $100,000 per county.

The initial plan is to replace an inadequate sheep arena on the grounds but also build something that could be rented beyond the fair for activities year-round, Green said. “That would be a start for us as far as being able to fund for our future at the fairgrounds,” she said.

In addition to the state grant, other fundraising would be needed for an HVAC system, and sponsors can possibly be found for materials such as windows, Green said.

Mercer said a commitment to a partnership between the commission and fair leaders is needed.

“There can be disagreements, but there doesn’t need to be barriers” he said.

In addition to the grandstand project, the county sets aside money in the budget each year for paving projects at the fairgrounds and last year spent more than $120,000 on new perimeter fencing.

