Miami County social service director resigns suddenly

Earlier in that letter, VanGorden told commissioners she wished for people “to truly understand the severity of the struggles our clients deal with on a daily basis that most take for granted.”

“Please treat those in need of our services with respect, don’t stereotype and speak up about the negative stigma placed on this agency and the people who seek the services,” she said.

The commissioners declined to comment further on VanGorden’s departure. An explanation was not provided for the early departure.

Van Gorden was hired as agency director in mid-2021 with the retirement of the previous director. She had worked for the department several years.

On Tuesday, the commissioners also hired the JFS Deputy Director Sara Bowers as interim director, telling her she had their support. Bowers will be paid an additional $300 a week for assuming the interim role.

The Job and Family Services agency oversees public assistance programs/payments and child support services among other responsibilities.