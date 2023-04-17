Miami County softens order on Tavern building damage; court hearing is Tuesday

TROY — The Miami County Building Department on Monday rescinded its previous adjudication order that had listed the 112-118 W. Main St. building as a “serious hazard.” The change came after the county reviewed additional structural engineering reports from recent building evaluations.
With the review of the new reports, the county chief building official “determined that there is sufficient evidence to lower the risks … from serious hazard to necessary repairs,” Rich Osgood, department director said.
The building is also known as the Tavern and IOOF buildings. It has portions dating to the early 1800s that served as a courthouse. It was damaged in a January 2020 tornado and has been the center of significant public debate and court action since then.
A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Miami County Common Pleas Court on multiple requests, including an injunction against building owner 116 West Main LLC removing the building without proper city approvals/permits.
The county’s adjudication order was issued March 27 based on a structural engineer report that was submitted by 116 West Main. The two additional reports were done for the city of Troy and the owners of neighboring buildings, after Judge Stacy Wall ordered the building open to review by additional engineering firms.
