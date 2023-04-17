Miami County softens order on Tavern building damage; court hearing is Tuesday

With the review of the new reports, the county chief building official “determined that there is sufficient evidence to lower the risks … from serious hazard to necessary repairs,” Rich Osgood, department director said.

The building is also known as the Tavern and IOOF buildings. It has portions dating to the early 1800s that served as a courthouse. It was damaged in a January 2020 tornado and has been the center of significant public debate and court action since then.