Miami County to spend $3.3M on fairground grandstand improvements

Money for this project will come the county’s general fund along with the county American Rescue Plan Act allocation for projects that meet that the ARPA program’s requirements, said Charlotte Colley, the commissioners’ administrator.

“This grandstand really needed to be upgraded” for safety and because it was time to renovate and bring facilities up to standards, said Commission President Ted Mercer. The commissioners acknowledged the fairgrounds had been neglected over a number of years, he said.

The commission has talked with the county agricultural society about a desire to see more events at the fairgrounds, Mercer said.

Commissioner Wade Westfall said he was pleased to see the investment in the fairgrounds in a county where agriculture still plays a big role.

The goal is to have the grandstand project done by next year’s fair in August, Colley said.

