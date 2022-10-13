Miami County to spend $3.3M on fairground grandstand improvements

TROY — Long talked about improvements to the Miami County Fairgrounds Grandstand were approved Tuesday by the county commissioners, who awarded a contract for up to $3,391,600 to Midwest Maintenance of Piqua.
The company was the only one to submit a bid for the work. A company representative earlier told commissioners the subcontractors for the work also would be from the county.
Commissioner Greg Simmons said options for the grandstand were explored, including a new structure, but the commissioners chose to renovate the more than 100 -year-old structure at the fairgrounds located off County Road 25A north of Troy.
“This is another historic building that we have here in the county ... It was cheaper to fix this up than to build a new one,” he said.
The commissioners have been working with consultants from WDC Group of Springfield on the design and engineering for the project. The project includes a $2.4 million base bid along with contingency and nine projects that were bid as alternates for selection if bids were favorable. Among those projects are restroom and speed office renovations, new track lighting and steel truss repairs.
Money for this project will come the county’s general fund along with the county American Rescue Plan Act allocation for projects that meet that the ARPA program’s requirements, said Charlotte Colley, the commissioners’ administrator.
“This grandstand really needed to be upgraded” for safety and because it was time to renovate and bring facilities up to standards, said Commission President Ted Mercer. The commissioners acknowledged the fairgrounds had been neglected over a number of years, he said.
The commission has talked with the county agricultural society about a desire to see more events at the fairgrounds, Mercer said.
Commissioner Wade Westfall said he was pleased to see the investment in the fairgrounds in a county where agriculture still plays a big role.
The goal is to have the grandstand project done by next year’s fair in August, Colley said.
