Miami Twp. police seek 5 who ran from car containing items stolen in thefts

Police in Miami Twp. are looking for five people who ran away from a vehicle that contained items stolen in car break-ins after officers on Tuesday night attempted a traffic stop.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by several individuals checking car doors in the southern part of the township, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The vehicle was not there when officers arrived. However, police later spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the northern portion of the township.
The vehicle did not stop, and instead fled further into an apartment complex before reaching a dead end.
Five occupants then ran into a heavily wooded area, police said.
Police used a drone and requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Miamisburg Police Department K-9, but none of the occupants were found, according to the department.
Inside the vehicle, police said they found several items stolen in previous thefts.
A backyard camera captured images of the suspects climbing over the fence of a home in the area to hide. A video of the suspects is on the police department’s Facebook page. Those who have information regarding the suspects are asked to call police at 937-296-2558.
