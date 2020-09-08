X

Miami Valley sees heavy rain, some flooding over Labor Day, Tuesday morning

Photo by Kaique Rocha/Pexels
By Micah Karr

The Miami Valley was hit with heavy rain Labor Day evening and Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service reported more than one flood. Mangen Road in Versailles was closed due to high water and Coldwater Elementary School in Mercer County was closed after the building flooded. High water was also reported in Sidney and Anna in Shelby County, the National Weather Service reported. Here are the rain totals for the Miami Valley as reported by the National Weather Service.

Rossburg, Darke County - 5.10 inches

Yorkshire, Darke County - 5.07 inches

St. Mary’s, Auglaize County - 4.96 inches

Bradford, Darke County - 4.59 inches

Botkins, Shelby County - 4.18 inches

Port Jefferson, Shelby County - 4.10 inches

Jackson Center, Shelby County - 4.02 inches

New Weston, Darke County - 3.93 inches

Ansonia, Darke County - 3.92 inches

Piqua, Miami County - 3.54 inches

Fort Loramie, Shelby County - 3.51 inches

Versailles, Darke County - 3.45 inches

Lockington, Shelby County - 3.36 inches

Russia, Shelby County - 3.36 inches

Wapokoneta, Auglaize County - 3.14 inches

Sidney, Shelby County - 3.12 inches

Greenville, Dark County - 2.80 inches

Troy, Miami County - 2.15 inches

