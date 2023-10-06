Miami Valley voting: Election officials expecting high turnout for Nov. 7 election

Election board leaders across the Miami Valley expect high voter turnout in the Nov. 7 election, noting there are two statewide issues and a slew of local levies and races drawing people to the polls.

Officials from Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Clinton, Preble and Miami counties on Friday met during a press conference to discuss how they’re preparing for the general election.

November’s ballot will feature State Issues 1 and 2, which deal with reproductive rights and recreational marijuana legalization, respectively.

Montgomery County Board of Elections director Jeff Rezabek said his county saw a robust turnout — 37% — during the August special election, which had voters casting ballots on a single issue related to how Ohio’s constitution can be modified.

“I think we expect to see the same energy,” he said on Friday.

Election board leaders estimated that voter turnout could range from 40 to 60% or higher.

As a result, election boards are making adjustments to their staff and planning out traffic rerouting during early voting.

The final day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Tuesday, with early voting kicking off the next day.

Election officials said they expect robust early voting in their counties. Rezabek said his office has already received 4,500 applications for absentee ballots.

Election boards will begin sending absentee ballots on the first day of early voting.

Greene County Board of Elections director Alisha Lampert on Friday asked voters to have patience with election board staff as ballots go out to households.

Election officials also reported they’re continuing to recruit poll workers for November. Those interested in learning more about election volunteer opportunities can contact their local election board office.

Butler County deputy director Eric Corbin said the change in state voter law expanded opportunities to recruit high school students to help with elections.

H.B. 458 went into effect earlier this year. Students who are 17 and older, regardless of what grade they’re in, can serve as a poll worker.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“It’s a great opportunity for high school students,” he said.

The new law requires a state-approved photo ID to vote in Ohio. Acceptable forms of photo ID are driver’s licenses and state ID cards, which were made free to people 17 and older through H.B. 458. Election leaders on Friday reminded voters to make sure they have unexpired identification with them when they vote in person.

Ohio Secretary of State regional liaison Kenneth Henning said local election offices have worked hard to carry out three elections this year.

“These individuals have dedicated so much time and energy to run safe, secure and fair elections in Ohio,” he said.