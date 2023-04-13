Miamisburg announces changes to elementary school principals

Miamisburg City Schools announced changes to the elementary school principals in the district beginning next school year, and said they have begun a search for a new principal for Bauer Elementary.
Medlar View’s current principal, Susan Woods, will be retiring at the end of the school year, and Shannon Ruppert, currently the principal at Bear Elementary School, will transfer to Medlar View next school year.
Tammy Sundermann, currently the principal at Bauer Elementary, will move to Bear Elementary at the start of next school year.
The district said first interviews for the Bauer Elementary principal will be Monday, and the Board of Education approval is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.
“We are committed to providing a quality education and learning environment for all our students,” said Miamisburg superintendent Laura Blessing. “I am confident that these changes will continue to support our students in becoming successful members of our community.”
About the Author