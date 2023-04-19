Miamisburg seeks to fill school board opening following resignation

Miamisburg City School District is looking to fill a seat on its school board.
The position became available when board member Tim Lewis, who had been on the board for three years, resigned April 7 in a letter to school board President Dale Toadvine.
Lewis said he was resigning effective that day “due to health concerns.”
“I appreciate the help and guidance given to me by my co-board members,” he said in the letter. “I am proud of the accomplishments we made in the past three years.”
The district said in a release today that it is committed to finding the best candidate to fill the position and is accepting resumes from interested candidates.
Those who wish to be considered for the open board seat, which expires Dec. 31, must submit their name and resume by 4 p.m. this Friday. All resumes should be sent to Miamisburg City Schools Treasurer Justin Blevins at jblevins@miamisburg.k12.oh.us.
“The district would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation for Mr. Lewis, who dedicated his service on the Miamisburg Board of Education,” Miamisburg schools said in the release. “His selfless gift of time has been invaluable in making our school district a better place for our students.”
