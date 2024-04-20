Miguel’s Tacos returns to original spot in Yellow Springs

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

After more than four years at Trail Town Brewing, Miguel’s Tacos is returning to its roots by reopening its food truck in its original Yellow Springs location.

“We are so grateful to have had the experience of working with Trail Town Brewing for the past few years,” a March 28 Facebook post stated. “Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us and for your continued support. We are so excited for this next chapter!”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Miguel’s Tacos last day at Trail Town Brewing was April 13.

The taco truck will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 in the Kings Yard behind Asanda Imports at 230 Xenia Ave.

Owner Miguel Espinoza opened his original taco trailer in June 2017 after previously operating restaurants in Florida. With the transition to the original spot, he has plans to open an indoor dining room. Currently, customers can order carryout and eat outside.

“Thank you all for your patience with us during this transition, we are excited to get back to business,” a April 18 post said.

For more information and updates, visit the food truck’s Facebook page (@miguelstaco).

ExploreDeath Grip Donuts collabs with Uncle Boof for ‘Locals Only’ donut, available at festival this weekend
In Other News
1
Community compost station now available at 2nd Street Market in Dayton
2
Area teachers can apply for grant to get certification to teach College...
3
Kings Island completes first test run of new Snoopy roller coaster
4
Ohio leads nation in tornadoes to start 2024
5
Moraine appoints Guadagno as deputy fire chief

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top