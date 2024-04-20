Miguel’s Tacos returns to original spot in Yellow Springs

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Miguel’s Tacos last day at Trail Town Brewing was April 13.

The taco truck will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 in the Kings Yard behind Asanda Imports at 230 Xenia Ave.

Owner Miguel Espinoza opened his original taco trailer in June 2017 after previously operating restaurants in Florida. With the transition to the original spot, he has plans to open an indoor dining room. Currently, customers can order carryout and eat outside.

“Thank you all for your patience with us during this transition, we are excited to get back to business,” a April 18 post said.

For more information and updates, visit the food truck’s Facebook page (@miguelstaco).