Minor injuries reported in chain-reaction crash that closed I-75 S in Harrison Twp.

Minor injuries were reported in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash early Wednesday morning that temporarily closed Interstate 75 South in Harrison Twp.

Around 1:30 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Needmore Road exit for a crash.

The first vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when the driver lost control near the Needmore Road exit and hit the concrete median, according to deputies. Three other vehicles on I-75 S tried to avoid the first vehicle, which had stalled in the middle of the highway, but ended up in a chain-reaction crash involving all four vehicles.

Medics responded to the scene. Minor injuries were reported for occupants in two of the vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

I-75 S reopened around 2:14 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

