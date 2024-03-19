BreakingNews
UPDATE: Missing Dayton children last seen 2 weeks ago found safe

Local News
Updated 15 minutes ago
Three children reported missing Monday after they were last seen two weeks ago have been located, accordng to Dayton police.

The children, 11-year-old Joshua McLaughlin, 12-year-old Destiny McLaughlin and 14-year-old Jeneva McLaughlin, had been seen last on March 5 in the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dayton police released a statement asking for the public’s help finding the children. Just before 11 a.m. the depatment shared an update saying all three children have been located and are safe.

