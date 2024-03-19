UPDATE: Missing Dayton children last seen 2 weeks ago found safe

Three children reported missing Monday after they were last seen two weeks ago have been located, accordng to Dayton police.
The children, 11-year-old Joshua McLaughlin, 12-year-old Destiny McLaughlin and 14-year-old Jeneva McLaughlin, had been seen last on March 5 in the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dayton police released a statement asking for the public’s help finding the children. Just before 11 a.m. the depatment shared an update saying all three children have been located and are safe.
UPDATE: All three children have been located and are safe. https://t.co/1nBPDxso4q— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 19, 2024
