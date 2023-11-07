Missing Warren County man last seen north of Columbus; Have you seen him?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Warren County man last seen Monday afternoon.
Robert Fadden, 79, of Blanchester was last seen north of Columbus by a Flock camera at 2:39 p.m., according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Fadden has Alzheimer’s and takes medication, the sheriff’s office said. He is described as white, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.
Fadden’s vehicle is a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio plate number GIF 8011, like the one pictured below.
