Missing Warren County man last seen north of Columbus; Have you seen him?

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Warren County man last seen Monday afternoon.

Robert Fadden, 79, of Blanchester was last seen north of Columbus by a Flock camera at 2:39 p.m., according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Fadden has Alzheimer’s and takes medication, the sheriff’s office said. He is described as white, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Fadden’s vehicle is a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio plate number GIF 8011, like the one pictured below.

In Other News
1
Oakwood plans to hike rates for water, sewer customers next year
2
Driver who crashed into Dayton cruiser, seriously injuring recruit...
3
No weapon found after social media post about gun prompts shelter in...
4
Beavercreek gives approvals for second Sheetz store, on Colonel Glenn
5
Sinclair expansion of aviation program aims for more, better-trained...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top