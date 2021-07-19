Mobile food bank helps Central State students, community

Gray said the healthier food isn’t always what a student likes the most, “but I know it’s what we need, so I take it with a smile, and eventually end up trying something new, that is probably better for my eating habits anyway.”

Students said the pantry is a helpful resource the campus provides.

Joseph Smith is not only a student at CSU but also is a year-long volunteer for The Community Marketplace.

“I like the cause, it is free, plus I am all for community service,” Smith said.

Volunteer workers for the mobile pantry said they love to give back and serve, and they would like to see the program become a more well-known resource for more students and for local community members.

Mobile Pantry Manager Andy Macy said, “The program itself has been around for 8-9 years, and around 3 years specifically at CSU. All of the food is fresh from local farm markets, the state of Ohio, federal government, and by donation. We try to ensure that each person walks away with one meat, bakery and shelf items.”

The Community Marketplace is run from Central State University’s Ward Center, 14000 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. All food distributed is free of cost, and all people are welcome from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

For more information, questions and to volunteer, contact Mary Kershaw at (937)376-6654 or via email mkershaw@centralstate.edu.