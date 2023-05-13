Modern elegance defines home

At the opposite end of the central hallway and across from the formal dining room is the updated kitchen with granite counters on white cabinetry and mosaic-tile backsplash. Viking appliances include a gas cooktop, refrigerator, double wall ovens, a dishwasher, microwave and beverage cooler. There are two pantry closets. A double sink is below a two-level peninsula counter, which offers breakfast bar seating and divides the kitchen from the bay-like breakfast room and the great room. Cabinetry extends into the breakfast room, allowing for a buffet or coffee station and a glass door opens out to the wooden decks.

A vaulted ceiling with skylights peaks above the great room and brings attention to the artistic design stairwell with cutout and curved balcony. A wet bar with cabinetry is built next to the extended counter from the peninsula that wraps around the kitchen. A gas fireplace with mosaic-tile surround and fluted-wood mantel is flanked by arched windows that have fluted wood frames. Tucked behind the stairwell and a step down from the great room is a bonus room, which could be a media room or recreation room as there are built-in media shelves and a storage nook.

A hallway from the great room leads to a half bathroom with pedestal sink, a utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups and a wash sink with folding counter and ends with the interior entrance to the three-car garage.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs off the balcony loft. The curved space has a partial wall to allow views down into the great room but offers enough space for a study or sitting nook.

The three bedrooms have updated neutral carpeting and large closets. The bathroom features a fiberglass tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $520,000

No Open House

Directions: State Route 48 to Nutt Road, right on Cherry Tree to left on Mountain Ash Lane

Highlights: About 3,491 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, first-floor primary bedroom, volume ceilings, skylights, galley kitchen with Viking appliances, wet bar, bonus room, loft study, wood laminate flooring, granite counters, 3-car garage, multiple wooden decks, cul-de-sac, tree-lined backyard

