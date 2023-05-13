Modern elegance defines home

Modern elegance is seen throughout this stucco home. It features soaring ceilings, contemporary formal areas and bonus casual spaces. The home is nestled against a tree-lined property at the end of a cul-de-sac within the Washington Twp. Estates.
Listed for $520,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the two-story residence at 2633 Mountain Ash Lane has about 3,491 square feet of living space. The property has a tree-lined backyard with an extensive double deck with wooden walkway. A concrete driveway leads to the three-car, side-entry garage and has an extra parking pad.
Formal entry opens into a grand foyer with pillar accents that support an arched threshold to the sunken living room. The placement brings focus to the dark marble fireplace with painted white mantel. Lower crown molding accents the high ceiling, which has two skylights. A window and a glass door provide natural light into the living room and the door opens out to the multiple backyard decks.
Similar pillars offset the formal dining room and a sitting room from the foyer. A barrel cathedral ceiling allows for the arched window above the entry to fill the foyer with natural light, and the cathedral ceiling peaks just above the central hallway. The two formal areas have lower ceilings with accent lights and angular designs. Wood laminated flooring fills the foyer and flows throughout the social areas of the main level.
To the left, at the end of the central hallway is the double-door entrance of the first-floor primary bedroom suite. The bedroom has access to the backyard deck and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. An arched walkway with pillar accents leads to the bathroom, which has a whirlpool tub below a bubble-glass block window. A granite counter has two sinks with gold faucets; and the ceramic-tile walk-in shower has a bench seat and a bubble-glass block window.
At the opposite end of the central hallway and across from the formal dining room is the updated kitchen with granite counters on white cabinetry and mosaic-tile backsplash. Viking appliances include a gas cooktop, refrigerator, double wall ovens, a dishwasher, microwave and beverage cooler. There are two pantry closets. A double sink is below a two-level peninsula counter, which offers breakfast bar seating and divides the kitchen from the bay-like breakfast room and the great room. Cabinetry extends into the breakfast room, allowing for a buffet or coffee station and a glass door opens out to the wooden decks.
A vaulted ceiling with skylights peaks above the great room and brings attention to the artistic design stairwell with cutout and curved balcony. A wet bar with cabinetry is built next to the extended counter from the peninsula that wraps around the kitchen. A gas fireplace with mosaic-tile surround and fluted-wood mantel is flanked by arched windows that have fluted wood frames. Tucked behind the stairwell and a step down from the great room is a bonus room, which could be a media room or recreation room as there are built-in media shelves and a storage nook.
A hallway from the great room leads to a half bathroom with pedestal sink, a utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups and a wash sink with folding counter and ends with the interior entrance to the three-car garage.
Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs off the balcony loft. The curved space has a partial wall to allow views down into the great room but offers enough space for a study or sitting nook.
The three bedrooms have updated neutral carpeting and large closets. The bathroom features a fiberglass tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Price: $520,000
No Open House
Directions: State Route 48 to Nutt Road, right on Cherry Tree to left on Mountain Ash Lane
Highlights: About 3,491 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, first-floor primary bedroom, volume ceilings, skylights, galley kitchen with Viking appliances, wet bar, bonus room, loft study, wood laminate flooring, granite counters, 3-car garage, multiple wooden decks, cul-de-sac, tree-lined backyard
For more information:
Michael Palmer
Irongate Inc. Realtors
937-416-9342
Website: https://mikepalmer.irongaterealtors.com/
