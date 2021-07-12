Montgomery County Fair helps young girl to find her passion

When fair season comes around, it’s a family affair. Rike has three siblings, and while her two younger siblings are still not old enough to enter animals at the fair, her older brother is 18 and is in his final fair season. Rike hopes her younger siblings will follow in her and her brother’s footsteps and also show animals one day.

While Rike still has nine more years left of eligibility to show her animals at the fair, she’s already thinking of the future.

“I want to be an agriculture teacher one day,” Rike said, “or I want to be a nurse, like my mom.”

Rike said she enjoys participating in shows because she can display the hard work she has put in all year.

“I am proud when my animals place well here at the fair,” Rike said, with a smile on her face. “Bringing my animals here and just getting to hang out with them and play with them, it is my favorite part of the summer.”

The Montgomery County Fair continues through Sunday at the Fairgrounds & Event Center of Montgomery County, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton.

Today, 4-H children will show pigs, horses, rabbits and poultry. The KOI Drag Race will take place on the pulling track at 7 p.m.

WHAT TO SEE AND DO

Cost: Daily admission $10/person, age 6 and under free with paying adult. Includes parking, if available. Discounted pricing will be available for veterans, senior citizens and first responders on Tuesday, July 13.

Amusements

Rides are open from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. All-day ride wristbands are $20 per person.

Aside from carnival rides, fairgoers can also enjoy a number of other amusement fixtures, including games, demo-derby, Tug-A-Truck, tractor pulls, pig races, a dog show, a petting zoo and a number of 4-H and FFA programs. An entertainment tent will also showcase live acts throughout the week.

Food

More than 20 food vendors will be on site serving up a number of different food options, including midway classics like elephant ears, funnel cake and shaved ice, as well as more unique items like stromboli, bacon corn dogs and chipotle grilled chicken tacos.

Entertainment highlights

The fair features truck and tractor pulls and demolition derbies. The Rolling Stone Rodeo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Horse Arena. The event is included with paid gate admission.

A full schedule of events can be found by visiting the Montgomery County Fair’s website, www.montcofair.com.