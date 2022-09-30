Montgomery County offering $60,000 to help artists

Montgomery County is offering $60,000 in grant funding to help local artists create new works and develop their skills.
Grants are worth up to $3,000 as part of the Artist Opportunity Grant program. Funded projects must take place between March 1 and Feb. 29, 2024. Professional development opportunities includes residencies, apprenticeships and skill-building workshops.
“Montgomery County recognizes the role artists play in our quality of life and for being a catalyst for healing and important community conversations,” said Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District Executive Director Matt Dunn. “It is our pleasure to contribute to their work and to support their growth and careers as artists.”
The MCACD is funding the grant.
The program has supported more than 70 local artists since it began in 2016, according to Culture Works, which administers the grant. The program’s goal is to elevate and empower local artists.
“Art, in its many forms, is inspirational, influential and can have long-term positive impacts on our community,” said Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works. “It is amazing that we live in a community that cares about art and supports the artists who create it! We are grateful to the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District for making this program possible and increasing the funding for the upcoming grant cycle.”
Artists can apply at the Culture Works website, https://cultureworks.org/, starting Monday. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.
A panel of artists, arts administrators and community leaders will review the application and make funding recommendations during a public meeting in January.
