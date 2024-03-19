Montgomery County participating in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center is participating in a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.
Dispatch will set off warning sirens at 9:50 a.m. for threee minutes in the following areas:
- Clayton
- German Twp.
- Germantown Twp.
- Harrison Twp.
- Jefferson Twp.
- Maimisburg
- Phillipsburg
- Trotwood
- Washington Twp.
The drill is in addition to the monthly siren testing done on the first Monday of the month at noon.
