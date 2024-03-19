BreakingNews
Voters choose on Election Day that will decide primaries, levies and more: What to know about the election

Montgomery County participating in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center is participating in a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.

Dispatch will set off warning sirens at 9:50 a.m. for threee minutes in the following areas:

  • Clayton
  • German Twp.
  • Germantown Twp.
  • Harrison Twp.
  • Jefferson Twp.
  • Maimisburg
  • Phillipsburg
  • Trotwood
  • Washington Twp.

The drill is in addition to the monthly siren testing done on the first Monday of the month at noon.

In Other News
1
Voters choose on Election Day that will decide primaries, levies and...
2
UD legends: Mike Sylvester’s exhausting, amazing triple-overtime...
3
Who are the Dayton Flyers? What to know about UD and its basketball...
4
Greene County Sheriff’s Office acquires military-grade robot for SWAT...
5
Franklin brewery project estimated at $3.5M; opening planned for summer...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top