Montgomery County seeks $1.96 million for logistics ‘ring road’ near airport

The development success story around Dayton International Airport should be familiar by now.

But Richard Splawinski, a project manager with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office, recited some of the key details for members of the council — also known as “TRAC” — in a meeting on the second floor of the Missile Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Since 2012, development has exploded near the airport in northern Montgomery County, as companies as varied as Amazon, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, FedEx, Chewy and others have set up big warehouses near the confluence of interstates 70 and 75.

By 2021, more than five million square feet of space had been developed near the airport, with more than 12,000 jobs created in the area.

“The logistics development is not over, and it’s not even slowing down,” Splawinski said.

The “ring road” concept is not a new one. The idea is to pave the way, literally, for a growing amount of truck traffic to enter and exit the area without going through downtown Vandalia, Splawinski told TRAC members.

Vandalia leaders have welcomed development near the airport, as have other communities, Splawinski said. But he added: “That truck traffic is bothersome.”

In all, roadwork in the $28 million project would ring the area via (going roughly in a clockwise direction), U.S. 40, Union Airpark Boulevard, Old Springfield Road, Peters and Lightner roads and North Dixie Drive.

TRAC typically funds these wide-ranging projects one phase at a time. TRAC has already covered one major engineering portion of the project, about $1.6 million.

The amount requested Wednesday would cover the project’s right-of-way phase, including property acquisition, consulting, tree-clearing, utility relocation, and other work. The request to TRAC is $1.8 million for that portion.

Another $160,000 or so for new engineering services would add to that amount. The total local request reaches about $1.96 million, Splawinski said.

Andy Shahan, also of the county Engineer’s Office, expects a funding decision in December, perhaps January.

He’s generally optimistic funding will be forthcoming.

“Generally speaking, TRAC has been supportive of projects when they come in phases like this,” Shahan said. “When they’re supportive in the first phase, they don’t abandon it.”