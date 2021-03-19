Montgomery County sheriff warns of increase in phone scams

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents to be aware of phone scams and suspicious callers after multiple reports of scams have been made throughout the community.
A caller claiming to be a Deputy David Adams from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is telling people he needs their personal information or that there’s a warrant out for the resident’s arrest. He also claims that if the resident doesn’t pay their bond with a money order, cash app or another payment method, then they’ll be arrested.
Some scammers will clone phone numbers so they look legitimate on caller ID, Streck warned. A call may look like it’s coming from the sheriff’s office but was actually spoofed.
“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” Streck said.
The sheriff’s office does not call residents and threaten to arrest them for unpaid fines, warrants or missed court dates. Anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and report it to their local police department.