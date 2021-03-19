Montgomery County sheriff warns of increase in phone scams

A caller claiming to be a Deputy David Adams from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is telling people he needs their personal information or that there’s a warrant out for the resident’s arrest. He also claims that if the resident doesn’t pay their bond with a money order, cash app or another payment method, then they’ll be arrested.

Some scammers will clone phone numbers so they look legitimate on caller ID, Streck warned. A call may look like it’s coming from the sheriff’s office but was actually spoofed.