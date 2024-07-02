BreakingNews
New Lebanon middle school teacher dies of injuries following crash

Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser, dirt bike collide in Dayton

A dirt bike rider was treated for minor injuries Tuesday morning after crashing into a cruiser in Dayton.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was headed east on West Fairview Avenue, and as he approached the intersection with Ravenwood Avenue a man riding a dirt bike failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Ravenwood Avenue, according to preliminary investigation.

ExploreCounty recorder’s financial issues include foreclosure on Dayton home

The dirt bike collided with the cruiser, causing the dirt bike rider to suffer minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by medics, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was not hurt.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating.

