Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy who was placed on unpaid leave, resigned
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy who was placed on unpaid leave, resigned

26 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is leading a criminal investigation of an employee who resigned after being placed on unpaid leave.

Friday is deputy Benjamin Williams’ last day with the sheriff’s office, the office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose when he was placed on leave. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. The newspaper has submitted a public records request for the deputy’s personnel file and other records. This story will be updated when more information is received.

