Montgomery County to spend $4.4 million upgrading court case management services

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office will undergo a $4.4 million project geared toward upgrading its case management services.

The Montgomery County commission this week approved a contract with Journal Technologies, a California-based software company that creates web portals for court systems, through December 2026.

“This is a great partnership between (the commission) and the clerk of courts for us to be able to update this new system,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “This is a great opportunity.

Case management systems are software systems used by everyone who interacts with the courts — the general public, legal professionals, courthouse staff and more.

The system currently in use by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Courts is 25 years old, according to the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office. County officials say the upgraded system will be more user-friendly and efficient.

The project will also include an upgrade to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court’s e-filing system used to file documents virtually. The court’s current e-filing system is roughly 15 years old.

The clerk of court’s IT department hopes to complete the project by the end of 2025.

Clerk of courts officials have not yet determined if changes to its online public records system will be included in the project.