Montgomery County voters faced with Nov. 2 tax issue requests

--- In Brookville, voters are asked to pass a street levy, for an additional 3.85 mills, at a length of five years. Passage will cost the owner of $100,000 home an additional $134.75. The levy is scheduled to start in 2021, with annual revenue expected to be $474,447.

--- In Englewood, voters will see a request for additional revenue for fire and EMS services, at 1.65 mills, costing the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $57.75.

Englewood City Manager Eric Smith said the levy would cover training, salaries, and equipment necessary for emergency services.

“Englewood undertook a major departmental upgrade a little over a year ago by hiring 17 full-time firefighters and paramedics. In other words, Fire and EMS graduated quickly from predominately part time to full time, and it was fortunate we did as COVID struck about the same time,” Smith said.

The continuing levy would start in 2021, expected to bring in annual revenue of $477,329.

Other levy requests include:

---German Twp. voters will see a replacement 0.5-mill parks and recreation levy, set at five years, costing the owner of a $100,000 home $17.50 a year, which is an increase of $2.19. The levy, starting this year, is expected to bring in $103.391 in annual revenue.

--- In Jackson Twp., the renewal of a 1.8-milll police and EMS levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $42.75, representing no increase. The five-year levy would start this year, expected to bring in $109,646 a year in revenue.

-- Also in Jackson Twp., in the township’s North Fire District, voters are being asked to approve additional 2.5 mills, costing the owner of a $100,000 home in that district an additional $87.50. The continuing levy would start this year, expected to bring in $137,894 a year in revenue.

--- Oakwood voters are being asked to renew a 2.72-mills, five-year continuing expenses levy, costing the owner of a $100,000 home $38.86, which is not an increase. The levy, expected to start this year, would bring in $468,301 in revenue.

---In Perry Twp., voters are asked to approve 2.5 additional mills for a fire levy, costing the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $87.50. That levy, starting in 2021, would bring in $300,248 in revenue.

--- Phillipsburg voters are asked to approve an additional 3 mills in a continuing streets and bridges levy, costing the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $105. Starting this year, that levy is expected to bring in $22,069.

--- Riverside voters will see a request for an additional 1% income tax (reaching 2.5% total) to cover police, fire and EMS services. Starting in 2022, the levy would bring in $9.3 million a year.

--- And in the Washington Twp.-Centerville Library District, voters are asked to renew a 3-mill, continuing current expenses levy costing the owner of a $100,000 home $74.23, representing no increase. Starting this year, that would bring in $5,167,279 in annual revenue.