Montgomery County warns of increase in dangerous drugs detected in overdose deaths

So far this year valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl has been detected in three suspected overdose deaths.

In the past five years, the coroner’s office found valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl or Xylazine in the following overdose deaths:

2022

Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 0

Xylazine: 54

2021

Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 4

Xylazine: 59

2020

Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 26

Xylazine: 45

2019

Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 84

Xylazine: 35

2018

Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 4

Xylazine: 1

The drugs may have contributed to patient’s cause of death and may not have been the only substance detected, according to the coroner’s office.

The Community Overdose Action Team warned there is not safe way to use illegal drugs.

“Every time you purchase and use street drugs, you risk an overdose and possible death,” read the press release. “It is important that those using drugs, their friends and family and the public are aware of steps they can take to help reduce the risk of death.”

Montgomery County COAT recommended the following safety tips: