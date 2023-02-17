Montgomery County warns of increase in dangerous drugs detected in overdose deaths

Montgomery County is seeing an increase in dangerous drugs in overdose deaths and drug supplies, including a designer opioid and a drug that reduces the impact of Narcan.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger sent out a joint press release Friday warning of the increase in Xylazine and valeryfentanyl.
“Xylazine is an animal anesthetic that is unfortunately, Narcan resistant,” said Harshbarger. “While the administration of Narcan is still recommended, Xylazine may reduce its effectiveness.”
Xylazine was found in 15 suspected overdose death this year. It is often detected in samples of seized drugs, according the coroner’s office.
Valerylfentanyl, which has similar effects to fentanyl, is also re-emerging in the county. It was associated with multiple accidental overdose deaths in 2019-2020 in Montgomery County and the region, according the coroner’s office.
So far this year valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl has been detected in three suspected overdose deaths.
In the past five years, the coroner’s office found valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl or Xylazine in the following overdose deaths:
2022
- Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 0
- Xylazine: 54
2021
- Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 4
- Xylazine: 59
2020
- Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 26
- Xylazine: 45
2019
- Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 84
- Xylazine: 35
2018
- Valeryl/isovaleryl fentanyl: 4
- Xylazine: 1
The drugs may have contributed to patient’s cause of death and may not have been the only substance detected, according to the coroner’s office.
The Community Overdose Action Team warned there is not safe way to use illegal drugs.
“Every time you purchase and use street drugs, you risk an overdose and possible death,” read the press release. “It is important that those using drugs, their friends and family and the public are aware of steps they can take to help reduce the risk of death.”
Montgomery County COAT recommended the following safety tips:
- Have Narcan available, and someone who can administer it, in case of an overdose. Narcan kits are available at 937-734-9468.
- Do not do drugs that contain or may contain fentanyl.
- Do not use drugs alone.
- Do not share needles.
- Call 911 immediately in the event of an overdose.
- Call Crisis Now at 833-580-CALL (2255) for 24/7 crisis intervention services.
About the Author