National French Fry Day: Where to get the best fries in Dayton
Moraine road paving will mean extended lane closures for about a month

The construction on Dryden Road between the Great Miami River and Kreitzer Road is a $1.4 million project that is part of $3 million in roads projects scheduled to take place this year and in 2023 and 2026. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

MORAINE — Paving operations on Dryden Road are scheduled to begin tonight.

The work is set to take place from Kreitzer Road to the city’s border with Dayton. It will probably take about a month, weather-permitting, with about three weeks set aside for paving and about 3 to 4 days for striping, city officials told this news outlet.

There will be extended lane closures, but traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times, officials said.

“Please drive with caution and expect minor delays,” the city said in a release. “We appreciate your patience while we make these much needed improvements.”

Areas along the predominantly industrial corridor are experiencing base failure — dips and other deficiencies in the road condition — and are in dire need of full-depth repair, city officials said.

The estimated project cost, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction is about $1.6 million, with about $1.45 million covered by federal and state grants.

The Dryden Road north project also will complete pavement reconstruction at the intersections of the Interstate 75 interchange ramps and at the intersection with Arbor Boulevard and address isolated curb repairs and ADA-ramp installations.

The remainder of the roadway corridor will be milled and resurfaced, with failed concrete base joints repaired as needed.

About the Author

