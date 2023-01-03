More DORA? Troy outdoor drinking area may expand hours, locations

Other proposals include expanding the DORA boundary map from 20.24 acres that includes the downtown area to 193.44 acres. That expansion would include an 11.56-acre permanent district expansion. plus 161.64 acres of temporary boundary expansion for approved events.

The proposal contains provisions that council can change the DORA days, hours and/or boundaries at any time. Council also would have the ability to activate temporary DORA areas for requested events and temporarily suspend DORA operations to accommodate permitting of special events within the DORA boundaries.

The proposal to amend the DORA, first used in 2022, was compiled by Titterington along with Andrea Keller of the Troy Main Street downtown program. The proposal was supported by the Main Street board in December. Keller outlined the support in a letter dated Dec. 29 to city council, saying the board made its recommendation following discussions and surveys with downtown businesses.

“We believe the changes being recommended would make the DORA an even more effective tool for the merchants in downtown Troy,” Keller wrote. “We also believe these changes would make it easier for Troy citizens and visitors to understand the rules of DORA.”

“We told council that we would assess and provide a report with recommendations after that (first) year,” Titterington said.

Among areas included in the temporary expanded DORA area would be Treasure Island Park and Community Park, along with other areas near and along the Great Miami River. DORA expansion into those temporary areas would require council’s approval along with, when applicable, the Miami Conservancy District, Troy Park board and Troy recreation board.

The existing DORA was approved by city council in March 2021 on a second submission by city administrators. A group of residents collected enough signatures to place on the November 2021 ballot a referendum of the council vote. The council decision was upheld by voters, and the city DORA began operations in 2022.

The district today has 13 qualified permit holders to sell alcohol in the DORA and two pending permits, according to the proposal.

The DORA has been very successful and well received, and those who have participated have been well-behaved and grateful it’s available, Titterington said.

“Adding the flexibility of additional areas that council can activate and deactivate based on events or other factors is a key change that we think will really add to the welcoming environment in our downtown,” he said.

In a note to council, Titterington said a council committee will be asked to discuss the DORA amendment at a meeting Jan. 9. Further information on that meeting has not been provided.

The DORA proposal posted on the city website at www.troyohio.gov.

