More than 13,000 still without power after Hurricane Helene remnants storm the Miami Valley

Thousands of people remained without power in the Miami Valley Monday after strong winds and storms from the remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the region.
Damaging winds and rain moved into the Miami Valley Friday, downing power lines and tree limbs. Wind gusts of up to 62 mph were recorded at the Dayton Wright-Brothers Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The Springfield-Beckley Airport had gusts of up to 58 mph and the Butler County Regional Airport recorded gusts of up to 52 mph.
As of 8:38 a.m. Monday, AES Ohio had 13,411 customers without power, including 8,180 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.
More than 1,300 line tree and support personnel were working to repair service Friday and Saturday, according to the company. Limited visibility and damaged in hard-to-reach areas delayed crews’ ability to restore power over the weekend, AES Ohio said. As of Sunday, 93% of impacted customers had service and AES Ohio is aiming for 95% by Tuesday evening.
AES Ohio is reporting the following outages as of 8:38 a.m.:
- Butler County: 1
- Clark County: 123
- Darke County: 7
- Greene County: 3,172
- Miami County: 59
- Montgomery County: 8,180
- Preble County: 714
- Warren County: 363
As of 8:41 a.m., the following amount of Duke Energy customers did not have power:
- Butler County: 255
- Montgomery County: 1
- Preble County: 13
- Warren County: 533
Ohio Edison had the following outages as of 8:32 a.m.:
- Clark County: Fewer than 20
