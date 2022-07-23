More than 15,000 customers without power in region

More than 15,000 customers across multiple area counties are without power because of ongoing thunderstorms.
AES Ohio outage maps listed 15,059 customers without power about 11:45 a.m.
Miami County has 6,158 customers without power, the outage maps shows.
Darke County has 3,509 customers without power, and Greene County has 1,827 without power.
Montgomery County has 206 without power, while only 19 AES customers in Preble County were without power.
Clark County has 127 AES customers without power, and another 86 outages were reported in Champaign County.
Shelby County has 2,456 customers without power, the AES map shows.
The Ohio Edison outage map for Clark County has 1,241 customers facing power outages.
About the Author