More than 1,600 customers without power in Greene County

More than 1,600 power customers are in the dark in Greene County.
According to the AES outage map, a single large outage was reported at 9:32 pm. As of 10:37 p.m., it affected 1,637 people in the Fairborn area.
AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that the cause of the outage was currently unknown, but crews were in the area of the Fairfield Mall and working to restore power.
