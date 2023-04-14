BreakingNews
Richmond industrial fire fully extinguished
More than 1,600 customers without power in Greene County

Updated 20 minutes ago

More than 1,600 power customers are in the dark in Greene County.

According to the AES outage map, a single large outage was reported at 9:32 pm. As of 10:37 p.m., it affected 1,637 people in the Fairborn area.

AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that the cause of the outage was currently unknown, but crews were in the area of the Fairfield Mall and working to restore power.

Richmond industrial fire fully extinguished
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

