More than 1,200 without power after storms move through; electricity restored in Hamilton

Nearly 2,000 customers lost power tonight, mostly in the Dayton area, but power has been restored to the majority who lost power in Hamilton and hundreds in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County has 1,227 customers without electricity as of 7:20 p.m., down from 1,980 an hour earlier, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
The city of Hamilton experienced a large number of outages on the South 11th Street circuit, according to a notice from the Hamilton Electric Department.
All customers, except a few affected by the damaged transformer bank, have had their power restored, according to a 6:20 p.m. update from the city.
