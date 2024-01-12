More than 2,100 without power in Preble County as strong winds move into region

“Approximately 2,600 customer are without power in our west central portion of our service area due to weather, primarily strong wind gusts,” AES Ohio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely. Report your outage online at http://aes-ohio.com/outage, or call 877-4OUTAGE.”

Approximately 2,600 customer are without power in our west central portion of our service area due to weather, primarily strong wind gusts. Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely. Report your outage online at https://t.co/S0b61Re4a5, or call 877-4OUTAGE. pic.twitter.com/CV8hwuO9zr — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) January 12, 2024

Service is expected to be restored around 1 p.m., according to the outage map.

The company is also reporting 490 outages in Darke County.

Strong, gusty winds are expected through Saturday, with gusts of up to 50 to 55 mph possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS reported. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”