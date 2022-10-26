More than 2,400 without power in Greene County

More than 2,400 AES Oho customers were without service in Greene County Wednesday morning.
As of 8:05 a.m., the company had 2,560 total outages, according to he AES Ohio Outage Map. Greene County has 2,407 outages, with the majority in the Beavercreek area north of U.S. 35.
There are also 66 customers in Montgomery County and 87 in Preble County experiencing outages, according to AES Ohio.
The estimated restoration time for the outage in Greene County is 9 a.m., according to the Outage Map. The remaining outages have estimated restoration times ranging from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
