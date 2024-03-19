Motorcyclist dead, 2 injured in Vandalia crash

A motorcyclist died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Vandalia Monday evening.
The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block West National Road (state Route 40). A 2004 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling east on West National Road when it hit a 2017 Honda Accord pulling out of Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln car dealership, according to a crash report filed by Vandalia police.
The motorcycle was reportedly speeding at the time of the crash.
The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. There were two passengers in the Honda, including a 41-year-old man who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the crash report. The second passenger was not injured.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
