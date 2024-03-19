Motorcyclist dead, 2 injured in Vandalia crash

The motorcycle was reportedly speeding at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. There were two passengers in the Honda, including a 41-year-old man who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the crash report. The second passenger was not injured.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.