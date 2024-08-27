Motorcyclist dies following Moraine crash

Around 6:20 p.m., Glackin was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle north on Dryden Road. He was in the right lane behind a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when he tried to pass the SUV on the right, according to a crash report filed Moraine police.

The motorcycle hit the rear tail light on the passenger side of the SUV and Glackin reportedly lost control. The motorcycle struck a curb on the right side of the road, hit a speed limit sign and came to a stop about 100 feet away from the road, according to the crash report.

Glackin was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash.

He was unresponsive when Moraine medics arrived and was transported to the hospital, according to the report.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.