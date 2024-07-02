BreakingNews
UPDATE: Two Xenia officers on leave after police shooting

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in Fairborn

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A motorcyclist died last week following a crash in Fairborn Thursday night.

Justin Casey Detty, 41, was driving a 1957 Harley Davidson Softail Slim south on state Route 235 (North Broad Street) when he went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve near Koogler Street, according to a crash report filed by the Fairborn Police Department.

The motorcycle then crashed into a pole.

ExploreConcerns over deepfakes gain national momentum, including in Ohio

Detty was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The Fairborn Fire Department transported Detty to Miami Valley Hospital South and he was later pronounced dead.

An obituary for Detty described him as a one-of-a-kind person who brought joy and laughter to family gatherings. He was a tattoo artist and musician, as well as a member of the Steel Militia Motorcycle Club.

Detty is survived by a daughter, two brothers and other friends and family.

In Other News
1
Man accused of detonating explosive device at Piqua High School in...
2
UPDATE: Two Xenia officers on leave after police shooting
3
Dayton Arcade to host free weekly arts and wellness sessions
4
Bill would allow local govs to provide property tax breaks to residents
5
Woman rescued from Dayton fire in critical condition; home had no smoke...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top