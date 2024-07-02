Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in Fairborn

A motorcyclist died last week following a crash in Fairborn Thursday night.
Justin Casey Detty, 41, was driving a 1957 Harley Davidson Softail Slim south on state Route 235 (North Broad Street) when he went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve near Koogler Street, according to a crash report filed by the Fairborn Police Department.
The motorcycle then crashed into a pole.
Detty was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
The Fairborn Fire Department transported Detty to Miami Valley Hospital South and he was later pronounced dead.
An obituary for Detty described him as a one-of-a-kind person who brought joy and laughter to family gatherings. He was a tattoo artist and musician, as well as a member of the Steel Militia Motorcycle Club.
Detty is survived by a daughter, two brothers and other friends and family.
