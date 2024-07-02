Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in Fairborn

The motorcycle then crashed into a pole.

Detty was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The Fairborn Fire Department transported Detty to Miami Valley Hospital South and he was later pronounced dead.

An obituary for Detty described him as a one-of-a-kind person who brought joy and laughter to family gatherings. He was a tattoo artist and musician, as well as a member of the Steel Militia Motorcycle Club.

Detty is survived by a daughter, two brothers and other friends and family.