Motorcyclist killed in Harrison Twp. crash Friday night on North Dixie Drive

A motorcyclist is dead after their motorcycle collided Friday night with a vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Crews from the Harrison Twp. substation were sent to the 7000 block of North Dixie Drive on reports of an injury crash around 11:50 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2014 white Chevy Volt attempted to cross all four lanes of Dixie Drive to head east on Arthur Avenue from the parking lot from American Legion, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle pulled in front of a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed north along North Dixie Drive and they collided, the sheriff’s office added.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not been identified was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy Volt had no injuries as a result of the crash.

This matter remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.