Motorcyclist killed in Harrison Twp. crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Harrison Twp.

The crash was reported at 9:35 p.m. on Needmore Road at Webster Street.

A 1998 Honda RC51 was headed east on Needmore Road and rear-ended a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection with Webster Street, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle was accelerating once the light changed to green, the report stated.

The motorcyclist, who died at Miami Valley Hospital, has not been identified.