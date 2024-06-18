BreakingNews
SushiNero: New Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant opening soon in Miamisburg

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Vandalia crash

9 minutes ago
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Vandalia.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on North Dixie Drive at McCauley Drive.

The Vandalia Division of Fire reported that there are serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to a Facebook post.

North Dixie Drive was shut down between McCauley Drive and Old Springfield Road while police investigated.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

