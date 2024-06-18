Motorcyclist seriously injured in Vandalia crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Vandalia.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on North Dixie Drive at McCauley Drive.
The Vandalia Division of Fire reported that there are serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to a Facebook post.
North Dixie Drive was shut down between McCauley Drive and Old Springfield Road while police investigated.
