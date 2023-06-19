Multiple kids taken to hospital after chemical issue reported at Miami County pool

A chemical issue at a Miami County swim club Monday morning resulted in multiple children going to area hospitals.

The Miami County Emergency Management Agency, Miami County Hazardous Materials Team and Troy Fire Department responded to the Dolphin Club on Ohio 718.

“There was a single surge of chemicals that affected the swimmers in the pool,” said Joel Smith, Miami County Emergency Management Agency director.

Smith estimated 15 kids were taken to area hospitals, but didn’t have information on their conditions.

Everything has since been resolved with the pool, he said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.