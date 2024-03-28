BreakingNews
Coroner IDs woman shot by Clark County homeowner targeted in scam

NAACP to host Good Friday ham distribution for Dayton families

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The NAACP will host a Good Friday ham distribution to “be a blessing to families during Easter Holiday season.”

In partnership with Kroger, hams will be available starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the NAACP Dayton headquarters, 915 Salem Ave., until the hams are gone.

Founded in 1915, the Dayton Unit NAACP is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. For more information, call 937-222-2172 or visit www.naacpdayton.org.

ExploreFish fry season has big impact on water treatment systems
In Other News
1
Report: Wright State’s Nagy expected to take Southern Illinois job
2
Yellow Springs will ask voters to reconsider school levy after election...
3
More New Lebanon village staff fired for cause, weeks after being put...
4
Last-minute U.S. spending package fully funds Wright-Patt child...
5
Indian Lake State Park reopens Friday after tornado, storms

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top