NAACP to host Good Friday ham distribution for Dayton families

The NAACP will host a Good Friday ham distribution to “be a blessing to families during Easter Holiday season.”
In partnership with Kroger, hams will be available starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the NAACP Dayton headquarters, 915 Salem Ave., until the hams are gone.
Founded in 1915, the Dayton Unit NAACP is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. For more information, call 937-222-2172 or visit www.naacpdayton.org.
