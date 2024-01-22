NAACP to host town hall tonight on Hamas-Israeli conflict

The moderator will be the Rev. Renard D. Allen, Jr., chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Religious Affairs Committee.

“The Dayton Unit NAACP is highly concerned about the Hamas-Israeli Conflict and does not want what has happened globally to affect us locally,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP. “Hate has no place in the Dayton Region.”

Founded in 1915, the Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the Dayton Region and Montgomery County are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.

For more information on the Dayton Unit NAACP, call (937) 222-2172 or visit www.naacpdayton.org