NASA needs volunteers to endure the Kraken at Wright-Patterson

Overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s human performance experts, as well as the Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton — yes, the Navy has an active presence at Wright-Patterson — the Kraken has been described as a “spacial disorientation device.” It’s essentially a human-rated centrifuge.

“Are you active-duty military/a TRICARE beneficiary in or near Dayton?” the NASA Glenn Research Center recently asked on X. “If so, NASA needs you! We’re recruiting volunteers to spin at 2.5G in the Kraken, a device that helps us study space motion sickness. Learn more, view study requirements, & apply today.”

Questions about the study were sent to representatives of the Navy and NASA.

NASA is looking for volunteers between the ages of 21 and 60, free of major medical conditions or vestibular issues who aren’t pregnant, among other requirements.

Those interested in the study are asked to contact Darci Gallimore at darci.gallimore.ctr@us.af.mil by June 14, 2024.