NASCAR driver sends message of support to Springboro student

The staff and students of Dennis Elementary wore gray on Oct. 12 to celebrate Keegan’s return from treatment. “The Gray Out” was made possible by 937ink, who designed/printed “Fighter” T-shirts in support of Keegan for the community to purchase, as a fundraiser for the Atkins family, according to Scott Marshall, Springboro schools spokesperson.

Keegan was in school this year for the first four days before leaving for treatment in Philadelphia. Keegan’s classmates made cards to take with him on his road to treatment.

Caption NASCAR driver Joey Logano recently sent a video message of support to Keegan Atkins, a Springboro third grader who recently returned to school after a six-week battle with leukemia. CONTRIBUTED/SPRINGBORO SCHOOLS

While at Children’s Hospital, several of Keegan’s classmates sent videos wishing him well and keeping him up to date on what was happening in school. Marshall said Keegan was also able to virtually join his classmates for lunch, from Philadelphia, while staying in the hospital. A computer was setup at a lunch table in Dennis Elementary for Keegan to see his friends and fellow classmates during lunch time.