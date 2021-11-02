dayton-daily-news logo
NASCAR driver sends message of support to Springboro student

Keegan Atkins, a third-grader at Dennis Elementary School who has battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), recently received a message of support from NASCAR driver Joey Logano. CONTRIBUTED/SPRINGBORO SCHOOLS
Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Joey Logano shared a video message of support with Keegan Atkins, a third-grade student at Dennis Elementary School.

This past August, Keegan began six weeks of treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This was Keegan’s fourth bout with cancer, which includes his time as a student at Clearcreek Elementary. Keegan has battled ALL since 2014, when he was just 21 months old.

Click Here to View Joey Logano Video

Keegan is an avid NASCAR fan and has said Logano, who drives the No. 22 Pennzoil car, is his favorite driver.

Springboro schools reached out to representatives of the Joey Logano Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children and young adults during difficult times in their lives, to share Keegan’s story. Logano and the Joey Logano Foundation responded with a video message of encouragement for Keegan.

The staff and students of Dennis Elementary wore gray on Oct. 12 to celebrate Keegan’s return from treatment. “The Gray Out” was made possible by 937ink, who designed/printed “Fighter” T-shirts in support of Keegan for the community to purchase, as a fundraiser for the Atkins family, according to Scott Marshall, Springboro schools spokesperson.

Keegan was in school this year for the first four days before leaving for treatment in Philadelphia. Keegan’s classmates made cards to take with him on his road to treatment.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano recently sent a video message of support to Keegan Atkins, a Springboro third grader who recently returned to school after a six-week battle with leukemia. CONTRIBUTED/SPRINGBORO SCHOOLS
While at Children’s Hospital, several of Keegan’s classmates sent videos wishing him well and keeping him up to date on what was happening in school. Marshall said Keegan was also able to virtually join his classmates for lunch, from Philadelphia, while staying in the hospital. A computer was setup at a lunch table in Dennis Elementary for Keegan to see his friends and fellow classmates during lunch time.

