National restaurant chain closes final Dayton region location

TROY — The Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1780 W. Main St. in Troy, just west of I-75′s exit 74, closed its doors last week.

“Unfortunately, this location is permanently closed,” a sign posted at the business said. “Thank you for your years of support in the Troy community.”

The sign also invited potential customers to visit the Ruby Tuesday locations in Muncie, Ind., and Sharonville, near Cincinnati.

The city is hopeful a retailer that compliments the community will take over the site at Troy Town Drive and West Main Street (Ohio 41), said Tim Davis, Troy’s development director. Surrounding the site are several other restaurants, multiple hotels, a large Walmart and several smaller businesses.

“The former Ruby Tuesday’s location is a great site positioned just off interstate 75 and located on our busiest retail corridor. Traffic numbers are very high in the area, which is very suitable for another retail user,” Davis said. “We are excited for the possibility this site offers.”

Ruby Tuesday used to have multiple locations in the greater Dayton market. The last two other than Troy — restaurants on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp., and on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. — avoided a round of closures around 2014-16, but then closed permanently in spring 2020 during the COVID pandemic.