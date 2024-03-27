BreakingNews
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

Nearly $7.9M initiative aims to tackle homelessness, housing instability in Montgomery County

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

A new initiative will inject nearly $7.9 million into the Dayton area to address homelessness and housing instability.

The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board unveiled Tuesday the “significant funding opportunity” in HOME-American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city of Dayton and to Montgomery County. The board said that $4 million of the combined HOME-ARP funding will support the development of affordable, multi-family rental housing.

“The $4 million is not already targeted for a particular project,” Antonio Mobley, the county’s business services spokesman, told this news outlet. “This is an opportunity for organizations to submit an application for funding for a particular project or projects.”

ExploreHomeless count in 2023 was Montgomery County’s highest; new count ongoing today

In addition, $500,000 is available for tenant-based rental subsidies, including temporary, shallow subsidies designed to help people experiencing a housing crisis stabilize in or quickly reconnect to housing.

The remaining amount, nearly $3.4 million, is available for services to assist those experiencing a housing crisis, including outreach, diversion, housing navigation, and other services to help people stabilize in housing.

The deadline to submit applications for supportive services in response to this HOME-ARP funding opportunity is April 22, Mobley said. There has been no predetermination of which agency or agencies will receive the nearly $3.4 million in HOME-ARP services funding, he said.

“This initiative is a critical step toward creating a more stable housing environment for our community members who most need it,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing homelessness and enhancing the quality of life in Montgomery County.”

ExploreDayton homeless shelter sees record number of kids

Projects submitted for this funding must serve qualifying individuals. This includes people who are:

  • Homeless, as defined in section 103(a) of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act
  • At risk of homelessness, as defined in section 401 of McKinney-Vento
  • Fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking
  • Part of other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent a family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability
  • Veterans and families that include a veteran family member that meet the criteria listed above

HOME-ARP funds are a one-time allocation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information and HOME-ARP applications can be accessed at www.mcohio.org/323/Funding. All questions on this funding opportunity should be emailed to HSPD@mcohio.org.

In Other News
1
Allergy season is hitting the region and expected to last longer
2
Kettering Health, collaborative helping collect feminine products for...
3
March restaurant recap: 10 coming soon, 9 open, 1 under new ownership...
4
Temporary liquor permit process soon to switch to online-only
5
Red Bird Pizza to open this summer in Miamisburg

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top