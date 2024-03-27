Nearly $7.9M initiative aims to tackle homelessness, housing instability in Montgomery County

“The $4 million is not already targeted for a particular project,” Antonio Mobley, the county’s business services spokesman, told this news outlet. “This is an opportunity for organizations to submit an application for funding for a particular project or projects.”

In addition, $500,000 is available for tenant-based rental subsidies, including temporary, shallow subsidies designed to help people experiencing a housing crisis stabilize in or quickly reconnect to housing.

The remaining amount, nearly $3.4 million, is available for services to assist those experiencing a housing crisis, including outreach, diversion, housing navigation, and other services to help people stabilize in housing.

The deadline to submit applications for supportive services in response to this HOME-ARP funding opportunity is April 22, Mobley said. There has been no predetermination of which agency or agencies will receive the nearly $3.4 million in HOME-ARP services funding, he said.

“This initiative is a critical step toward creating a more stable housing environment for our community members who most need it,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing homelessness and enhancing the quality of life in Montgomery County.”

Projects submitted for this funding must serve qualifying individuals. This includes people who are:

Homeless, as defined in section 103(a) of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act

At risk of homelessness, as defined in section 401 of McKinney-Vento

Fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking

Part of other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent a family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability

Veterans and families that include a veteran family member that meet the criteria listed above

HOME-ARP funds are a one-time allocation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information and HOME-ARP applications can be accessed at www.mcohio.org/323/Funding. All questions on this funding opportunity should be emailed to HSPD@mcohio.org.