Nearly $7.9M initiative aims to tackle homelessness, housing instability in Montgomery County

A new initiative will inject nearly $7.9 million into the Dayton area to address homelessness and housing instability.
The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board unveiled Tuesday the “significant funding opportunity” in HOME-American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city of Dayton and to Montgomery County. The board said that $4 million of the combined HOME-ARP funding will support the development of affordable, multi-family rental housing.
“The $4 million is not already targeted for a particular project,” Antonio Mobley, the county’s business services spokesman, told this news outlet. “This is an opportunity for organizations to submit an application for funding for a particular project or projects.”
In addition, $500,000 is available for tenant-based rental subsidies, including temporary, shallow subsidies designed to help people experiencing a housing crisis stabilize in or quickly reconnect to housing.
The remaining amount, nearly $3.4 million, is available for services to assist those experiencing a housing crisis, including outreach, diversion, housing navigation, and other services to help people stabilize in housing.
The deadline to submit applications for supportive services in response to this HOME-ARP funding opportunity is April 22, Mobley said. There has been no predetermination of which agency or agencies will receive the nearly $3.4 million in HOME-ARP services funding, he said.
“This initiative is a critical step toward creating a more stable housing environment for our community members who most need it,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing homelessness and enhancing the quality of life in Montgomery County.”
Projects submitted for this funding must serve qualifying individuals. This includes people who are:
- Homeless, as defined in section 103(a) of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act
- At risk of homelessness, as defined in section 401 of McKinney-Vento
- Fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking
- Part of other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent a family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability
- Veterans and families that include a veteran family member that meet the criteria listed above
HOME-ARP funds are a one-time allocation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information and HOME-ARP applications can be accessed at www.mcohio.org/323/Funding. All questions on this funding opportunity should be emailed to HSPD@mcohio.org.
